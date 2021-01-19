From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has distributed N20,000 each to about 247 female cattle breeders in Kebbi State under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) through the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement yesterday, by her Senior Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, explained that the funds were distributed to improve their economic wellbeing.

“I am delighted to see that these Fulani women are being taught the modern methods of yoghurt production using cow milk. This will go a long way in empowering them to be self reliant and able to provide for their families.

“I enjoin all the Fulani women who have received this training by the Kebbi state government to put it to practice as this will also improve the economic status of not just the women but the state and country at large,” she added.

She explained that “the Federal Government’s Special Cash Grant for Rural women has so far been launched in 16 states including Plateau, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Ekiti, Ondo, Adamawa, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara states.”

One of the recipients was a 65 year-old Baba Hauwawu who could not contain her excitement when she was presented with the cash by the Minister.

She expressed gratitude to President Mohammadu Buhari for the Grant and said that she will use the N20,000 to start a Fura business.

“May God bless and keep Baba Buhari for giving me this money. Now I will go and buy Fura and also start a cattle rearing business, she said.