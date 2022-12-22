From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have backed the cashless policy initiated by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele against the the Department of State Service accusing the Governor of terrorism financing.

National convener of the CSOs, Chief Willy Ezugwu, while briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday said the State Security Service was diverting from its statutory role to become a tool in the hands of desperate politicians.

He added that those opposing the CBN policy are those who want to receive and spend money without any traces .

Ezugwu stated that some politicians have influenced the State Security Service in the planned arrest of Godwin Emefiele, which he said is unacceptable.

He, therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney – General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to commence processes of suspending and thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the national and international embarrassment.

“In view of the current revelation, we are afraid that the State Security Service is derailing from its statutory role to becoming a tool in the hands of desperate politicians. This is dangerous for the country and must be discouraged at any cost.

“Those who want to receive and spend money without traces are those who have been kicking against the cashless policy of the CBN. If you have legitimate money, why are you afraid of cash withdrawal limits?

“There is no limit to the amount you can transfer through the bank but because they are having our stolen money, they don’t want to make traceable transactions and that is the sin of Mr. Godwin Emefiele”

He, further commended the judiciary for refusing to be used for the planned hatchet job that, he described as unfortunate.

“We also commend the Federal Government on the exemplary leadership with the ban on cash withdrawals from public accounts. The stoppage of cash withdrawal from all public accounts is another legacy in the war against corruption and electoral fraud by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The ban on cash withdrawals and subsequent directive to public officers to immediately open domiciliary accounts in foreign and local currencies ahead of the commencement of the cash withdrawal policy will deepen the gains of the cashless policy of the federal government through the CBN.”