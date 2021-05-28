CashBox’s CEO, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun, says, despite inflation, recession and COVID-19-related hardship, the world is full of opportunities for anyone willing to embark on an entrepreneurial odyssey rather than resorting to fraud or illegitimate business. The Edo State-born entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of CashBox (also known as Cashboxng), a digital savings platform owned by Cashbox Global Services Limited.

He said he leveraged his education and experience to establish what is now one of the fastest-growing digital savings platforms. “I have a BSc Finance from the University of Lagos and I have experience in consumer finance, asset management and foreign exchange trades,” he said.

The time individuals devote to fraud could as well be used for research and development of legitimate businesses, he submits: “I read all the time about cases of Internet fraudsters, about these young Nigerians, some of whom have good education and cutting-edge IT skills but choose a life of crime, and I wonder what they were thinking when they could use their knowledge and skills to establish viable online businesses.”