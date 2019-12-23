Concessionaire of the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza in Lagos, Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), has announced plan to commence cashless toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza from Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

This means that cash will no longer be collected at the link bridge as passage through the toll plaza would be for only those who have embraced electronic means of payment.

LCC, which is the concessionaire of the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza in Lagos, said the innovation would ensure seamless passage for road users, improvement of motorists’ journey and reduction in travel time.

Announcing this at a press briefing in his office, LCC Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, said the transformation was in line with the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEME policy aimed at providing respite to Lagosians in terms of adequate traffic management and tackling other cardinal needs of residents.

Omomuwasan said the new upgrade would enable LCC to serve the motorists better as it would enhance and modernise service delivery at the plazas.

Recently, LCC carried out an upgrade of its tolling systems at the Admiralty Circle and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plazas following which customers’ toll accounts were merged into a single account. Therefore, a single device can now be used for passages at both toll plazas.

Giving more insight into the cashless collection, Omomuwasan remarked, “Cash payment will no longer be accepted at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza. However, motorists can still use both cash and electronic devices for passages at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza. We encourage motorists to obtain their toll devices for ease of passage and to eliminate the issue of change in the toll booths.”

He also stated that a wide array of options have been made available to customers and toll road users to substitute for the current cash transactions. “Motorists can visit our customer service centres at any of the toll plazas by Admiralty Circle, Conservation and Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll plazas, to obtain free and discounted eTag devices, prepaid cards or payment vouchers for their immediate use prior to the kick off date. We have also launched our LCC mobile app where customers can register for toll devices, top-up their account, check their balance and view the statement of account. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store or iOS for immediate sign-up on the electronic devices.”

The LCC Managing Director also mentioned the additional convenience services offered by LCC, including the 24/7 security and traffic patrol, free breakdown/recovery assistance, ambulance services, LCC dedicated Police, LASTMA {Lagos State Traffic Management Authority}, and Man O’ War services amongst others.

“We offer these services free of charge to road users. Irrespective of if you paid tolls or not. Our aim is to ensure a safe environment and ease traffic flow on the expressway.”