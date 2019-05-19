The Concerned Actors & Seasoned Nollywood Stars (CASNS), has raised the alarm over the spate of insecurity sweeping across the North West during a peaceful demonstration held at O’Jez, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking, Ejike Asiegbu, a former president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) said: “We have watched with horror, the events in Zamfara State and concluded that our politicians have thrown the sanctity of human life to the dogs and this has culminated in the loss of lives and the wanton destruction of property,”

He added that henceforth, CASNS will no longer fold its arms and watch politicians continue with their nefarious activities.

“We condemn the continued killings in Zamfara State and other parts of the county. It is indeed ironical that politicians who were voted into office have turned their backs on the people. Gold is a precious stone but to equate gold with human lives is dangerous and such must be resisted in the interest of peace and tranquility.

“Unless urgent steps are taken, the killings in the North West will not abate because of the desperation exhibited by politicians. We state categorically that the gold in Zamfara State is not for a group of individuals but belongs to all Nigerians just as the oil in the Niger Delta belongs to all Nigerians.

“The world is now fully aware of the nefarious activities of these politicians and how they have placed a premium on gold over human lives.”