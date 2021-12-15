From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Professor of Biochemical Technology, Prof Polycarp Nnacheta Okafor has dismissed the claims that diabetes , goiter and paralyses are caused by consumption of cassava.

Rather, he explained that deficiency of iodine in the body is what is responsible for the development of goiter in a person.

Prof Okafor stated this at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State while delivering the 52nd inaugural lecture of the institution at the Pius Anyim auditorium.

Prof Okafor termed his lecture note “Metabolism of Cassava Cyanide and Jim Jones Cyanide in human. The food imperative of food safety in the quest for food security.”

He pointed out that his claim was based on a 27-year- old research, which he conducted and produced various results to the fact that consumption of cassava does not cause goiter, paralyses and diabetes in humans.

Prof Okafor, who took time to analyze his research, said it was a shame that a foreign-owned company in Nigeria transformed cassava roots into popular food for kids and adults in the country, yet, the same cassava was still been denigrated.

He urged the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration, (NAFDAC) Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and all relevant regulatory agencies to stop the discharge of cassava cyanide, agriculture fertilizer and pesticides into our water and air systems.

According to the inaugural lecturer, cassava and its products should be given the necessary attention to boost food affordability and economic transformation.

Prof Okafor who further explained that analysis of effects of cassava on processors and consumers which were carried out in Enugu, Oyo, Edo, Abia and other states showed that goiter, paralyses and diabetes are not caused by cassava.

The federal ministry of agriculture, he demanded, should rise to the occasion even as he warned parents against giving their children fruit juices on frequent basis, warning that such children would grow up to suffer from diabetes and related sicknesses.

The 52 Inaugural lecturer ommended the Vice Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe for the support given to him.