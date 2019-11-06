Undefeated former champion, Brian Carlos Castaño (16-0-1, 12 KOs) of Argentina scored a technical knockout win over veteran contender, Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-5, 22 KOs) of Nigeria in a super welterweight showdown that headlined FS1 PBC Fight Night on Saturday from MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The official time of the stoppage came at the 3:00 mark of round five.

The co-main event featured former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) from the Dominican Republic knocking out Argentina’s Jesús Andrés Cuellar (29-4, 22 KOs) at the 2:01 mark of the second round in their super featherweight showdown. Fortuna knocked down Cuellar in both the first and second stanzas. Shortly following the second knockdown, the referee had seen enough, calling a stop to the action.

Sensational Cuban prospect David Morrell Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a quick knockdown against North Carolina’s Quinton Rankin (15-7-2, 12 KOs) in the first frame, another knockdown in the second round, with the contest being waved off at the 1:01 mark of round two in their light heavyweight contest.