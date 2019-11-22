Everyone has a peculiar weakness or jinx. That’s the way we are nobody is perfect Sometimes it could be a very bad, damaging habit. Whatever proctracted, seemingly invincible battle you are fighting is what I call a private demon;and it’s not neccesarily a spirit, or something esoteric. It is a fierce battle you can seem to win.

Different strokes for different folks; people face duanting challenges in different areas of life. Some people spend a life time battling a disease; for some it may be relationships, stealing , money, troubles, jobs, a complex, lying, drinking alcohol , a drug problem, lust, unbelief, sexual immorality, etc.

All of these challenges are real and physical issues. However, when a problem arises, you can be sure that it would definitely have a life of its own, and that life has a spirit that drives it. Not all problems, including mysterious ones are spiritual, but there’s an unclean spirit that comes to inhabit a problem and acts as a connection for satanic operations in the life of the victim. That’s why Christians go for deliverance.

A fellow with a problem of adultery my think it is merely a problem of lust of the flesh or lack of self control. Of course lack of discipline or self control could give an opening for lust to take root and then create an abode for demon driving adultery to oppress the subject. Adultery is a terrible secret sin.

That’s why when an adulterer is caught, they breakdown in tears. Sometimes, they can’t explain why they do it. You see padeophiles, folks who commit incest or homosexual acts, say it is the work of the devil, or the devil made them do it. In many cases, this may be true. But who will believ it?

This alibi can’t stand in law. For, no normal person could commit such abominations without being under the influence of demons. This kind of sexual pervesion is inspired by satan, otherwise, how can a priest or real servant of God rape, sodomise, or abuse minors?

If you have a serious, proctracted problem that riles you privately, you’d do well to speak out and seek help. Approach people you trust to assist you in getting the required solution. Dont hide your demons, expose them.

Tell a close friend or relative that, hey I am under opperesion: i

I drink, lie, commit sexual sins, steal, kill, do bad Things secretly, etc. Let people close to know that you are doing things against your will; things you do involuntarily or without restraint are most likely done under demonic influence.

No kleptomaniac likes it when they are caught shop-lifting. There are serial killers who commit murder because they cant resisit the urge to do so. Some murderers say they hear strange voices which tell them go on killing spree. There’re are people who are trigger-happy; if you have a problem like that, speak out. Don’t hide this problem.

Schizopheniacs or maniic depressive patients, psychopaths and other folks with severe mental disoders need medical attention before they become potent threats to society.

Individuals witn acute health challenges like mental disoders are vulnerable to demonic oppression than others with routine healt issues. Someone on the verge of insanity could run berserk at the promptings of wicked spirits.

Such people ought to be institutionalized immediately. People who do crazy stuff need medical attention as much as prayer. That’s how to deal with their issues.

Now, how do you cast out a private demon that oppresses you? The pattern we see in the bible is to cast it out. Jesus and the disciples cast out demons, sometimes called unclean spirits, from people so possesed.

There’s is no medical remedy for demonic attacks if they come from the spirit realm. So you can only seek spiritual solutions.

If you go relularly to a place where drunkards meet, you’re likely to open yourself to possession. Remember, a goat which roams with dogs would eat farces.

There is a difference between opperesion and possesion. Demons can posses anyone who is not Born Again. No Born Again christian can ever be possesed by a demon because thier life has already been “possesed” by the Holy Spirit.

They are under the full control of the Holy Spirit. only Christians enjoy this special privilege. No one does apart from Christ people.

However, all the demon could do is to attack or oppress a Born Again Christian. Conversely, an unbeliever could be serioulsy possesed of the devil because their spirit is not regenerated, therefore, not taken wholly by the Holy Spirit. Thats why you should be born again that experience insulates you eternally from satanic possesion.

And even if the devil does attack or oppress you, he cant posses you. If a Christian is oppressed by the devil, all they need do is go for prayer or deliverance, and they will be free.

A person with a privae demon in whatever area of life can, by the power of the Holy Spirit, cast it out. By kicking the bad habit with the help of prayer, private demons could be cast out and kept at bay with continous prayer. Remember, the devil only leaves you for a reason.

