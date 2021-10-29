From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

About a dozen civilians are feared killed in attack on a Borno town by ISWAP/Boko Haram fighters.

The insurgents sneaked into Damboa town, some 87 kilometres south of Maiduguri, Borno capital on Thursday evening.

The attackers came in about 10 vehicles including gun tricks, sources said.

The insurgents engaged military troops at a security point before entering the town, sources claimed.

Military fighter jet was sighted moving into the area Thursday night though military authority in the state is yet to confirm if the jet was a air deployment to the scene.

The minister of defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi arrived Maiduguri Friday morning when the defence chief, Gen Lucky Irabor, army chief, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya and Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo. Air Force Chief Isiaka Amao was represented by AVM James Gwani. They are holding talks at the Operation Hadin Kai, Maimalari Cantonment, headquarters of the counter-insurgency operation in Maiduguri

