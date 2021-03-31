From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The number of dead casualties as a result of Tuesday evening invasion of a branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA) at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, has risen to four.

Three people, including a trader who was hiding behind a Geepee tank, and two others within the banking hall, had earlier be confirmed dead.

The corpse of the fourth victim, suspected to be a member of the armed gang, was recovered by operatives in the bush, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe told our correspondent in Asaba on Wednesday that there was a reinforcement from the Command’s headquarter while the robbery was going on.

He said operatives chased the robbers into the bush where they abandoned their operational vehicle.

‘When our men recovered the vehicle, it was riddled with bullet. One gun was found inside the vehicle which was also flowing with blood.

‘So, our men searched further into the bush and recovered the corpse of one of the suspects,’ Edafe.

He added that a manhunt has been intensified for the fleeing gang members.

Dare-devil gunmen had invaded the bank where they operated for about an hour while stationing their colleagues in strategic places of the town, firing shots sporadically.

Community sources said several persons were injured in the ensuing melee during the shooting spree.

Staff and customers were held hostage inside the bank for almost an hour, before the hoodlums carted away unspecified amount of money believed to be millions.

It was gathered that the bank had been robbed on two previous occasions in similar circumstances.