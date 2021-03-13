DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to live football action on SuperSport from the 2020-21 Premier League with matches scheduled for this weekend.

The pick of matches from this weekend’s Premier League action sees Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur meet for the latest edition of the North London derby at 5:30pm on Sunday, 14th March on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Channel 203). More than local bragging rights will be at stake in this clash, with both teams scrambling to secure qualification for European football next season.

This round of Premier League action also features Leeds United playing host to Chelsea on Saturday, 13th March at 1:30pm on SS Premier League (DStv Channel 203) and SS Football (GOtv channel 31), which will produce a fascinating tactical battle between Marcelo Bielsa and Thomas Tuchel, while later the same day Fulham’s fight against relegation sees them have the daunting task of hosting leaders Manchester City at 9pm. Sunday, aside from the North London derby, also features a South Coast derby between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at 1pm on SS Premier League and SS GOtv Football, and David Moyes takes his high-flying West Ham United to Old Trafford for a clash with Manchester United at 8:15pm on SuperSport Premier League, before the round concludes on Monday, 15th March with Liverpool visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 9pm on SuperSport Premier League.