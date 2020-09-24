This weekend, subscribers of DStv and GOtv will have the best football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport, scheduled for September 25 to 28.

In the Premier League this weekend, Liverpool and Arsenal are scheduled to meet at Anfield on the evening of Monday, September 28, at 8:15pm on SS Premier League. The Reds and the Gunners are set for an explosive encounter which will feature prolific African goal scorers such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Liverpool will be looking for revenge against Arsenal, given that the teams’ last two meetings have both gone the way of the London side: 2-1 in a Premier League clash in mid-July and a penalty shootout triumph in the Community Shield late last month.

Other games in the Premier League are Crystal Palace vs Everton at 3pm, Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United at 12:30pm, West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea at 5:30pm and Burnley vs Southampton at 8pm all on Saturday, live on SS Premier League.

On Sunday, EPL fans will watch Sheffield United vs Leeds United at 12 noon, Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United at 2pm, Manchester City vs Leicester City at 4:30pm and West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at 7pm all live on SS Premier League.

The top clash in the La Liga sees champions Real Madrid head to Estadio Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis. This will air on Saturday at 8pm on SS La Liga and SS GOtv La Liga.

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga.

Barcelona will face Villarreal at 8pm on Sunday, while Sevilla will face Cadiz on Monday at 8pm, both on SS La Liga and SS GOtv La Liga.

Barcelona and Cadiz are back after being given the first two match days off to have extra recuperation time from last season’s UEFA Champions League and Europa League campaigns.