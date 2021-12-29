From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, Old and Tramps (RECDOT), Ozubulu, Anambra State, has concluded plans to set up an old people’s home and clinic to add to humanitarian services at the centre.

An event to launch the project took place at the Ozubulu centre in remembrance of the 2021 United Nations’ World Disability Day.

The event had in attendance some priests, including Most Rev. (Dr.) Hilary Odili Okeke, the Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese; Very Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndubisi Odukwe, spiritual director of the RECDOT; Rev. Fr. Anselm Olua, parish priest of the Sacred Heart Parish, Ukunu; and Fr. Lawrence Ezike, rector of St. Gabriel Spiritual Year Seminary.

Royal father of the day was His Royal Highness, Fidelis Oruche, and his Lolo; Anambra State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, other governement agencies as well as the chairman of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Mr. Austin Enendu, were there.

There were also teachers, students and other guests.

Director of the rehabilitation centre, Mrs. Rosemary Odunukwe, said the theme of this year’s event, “Not All Disabilities Are Visible,” highlighted the fact that physical deformity was not all that disability entailed. She said disability could be encountered in various forms, adding that everyone has a disability of some sort.

“Upon this background, therefore, we are gathered here today not just to commemorate a day, but ultimately to reflect on the essence of the day, being indeed a day to re-enact our common humanity in the spirit of equity, justice and fairness.

“In the same vein, we are gathered here to inaugurate an epoch-making event, which is the launching and celebration for the proposed old people’s home and facility to be sited within the centre,” she said.

She noted that the aged had to grapple with modern-day society.

“They are often lonely, depressed, sickly and unkempt, with society treating them as nothing but old records. Some people forget that these aged laboured to lay the foundation of the communities we live in today.

“It is, therefore, RECDOT’s clarion call that you join us as we strive to provide a home for the aged; a home where health services, nutrition, accommodation properly tailored to the special need of these category of people are adequately dispensed with love,” she added.

She stated that RECDOT, as an organization, through the past 22 years of its existence, had remained a voice for countless voiceless persons in a society where, according to her, discrimination against the disability group has become a norm rather than an aberration.

She appealed to individuals, churches, other organizations and government to show love and support the project aimed at reducing the sad plight of old people in society and also to help people living with disabilities.

A group, under the auspices of Feminine Development Initiative, based in Onitsha, with Lady Patricia Oluoke as its president, also graced the event.

Oluoke said her organization focused on helping the underprivileged girl-child, capacity building and visitation to motherless babies’ homes, among other things.

She called for government’s proper attention to RECDOT and other charitable organizations like it to help the less-privileged in society.

“We need government support, individuals and other organizations. Government is not helping these organizations the way they should. We plead for more help for these organizations that do a lot to help people living with disabilities.

“We support this idea of old people’s home in RECDOT. They should be supported because all of us will still grow old,” she said.

The event, which started with holy mass at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, RECDOT, witnessed nursery rhymes, Bible recitation, health talk, cultural performance, hip-hop dance, drama and many others.