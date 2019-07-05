Judex Okoro, Calabar

Catholic Archbishop of Calabar Metropolitan Archdiocese, Most Revd Joseph Ekuwem, has decried the perennial boundary clashes between Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Speaking during the 40th priestly anniversary in Calabar on Friday, Ekuwem enjoined the governors to meet as brothers and resolve the boundary disputes plaguing the two sister states rather than waiting for Federal government’s intervention.

He condemned the wanton destruction of lives and property including churches, and called on Governors Udom Emmanuel and Ben Ayade to quickly explore alternative- dispute-resolution options to address the ugly trend in view of the existing family, cultural, historical and political ties between the two states.

According to him, the two states should rather be talking on areas of common interest that would better their economies rather than fighting over land at this era of economic cooperation.

Archbishop Ekuwem, however, urged Christian leaders to live exemplary life worthy of emulation in order to inspire others and volunteer to serve God as priests.

Also kicking against the internecine wars between the two brothers, the secretary to the government of Akwa Ibom State, Engineer Emmanuel Ekuwem, who was in Calabar to witness the celebration, blamed the stakeholders from the warring communities for escalating the situation instead of promoting peaceful measures to guarantee amicable resolution.

Congratulating his elder brother on the feat, the SSG said it was high time we moved faster to stop the carnage in the affected communities just as he prayed for God’s grace and mercy to enable the Archbishop to carry on with the onerous task of leading the archdiocese covering Akwa Ibom and Rivers states

In his homily during a special thanksgiving Mass to celebrate Archbishop Ekuwem, Reverend Father Felix Ojong, quoting from 1st Kings 19:16-21 and Luke 9:51-56, implored Christians to perpetually express gratitude to God Almighty for His benevolence demonstrated in the death of Jesus Christ.

According to him, this could be done “through opting to serve in God’s vineyard, honouring God’s name and giving to the propagation of the gospel of Christ and the upkeep of the needy in the society.”