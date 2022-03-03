From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso has called on the leadership of the north to invest more in education.

The Archbishop made the call yesterday while fielding questions from Journalists at the Thanksgiving Mass and Dedication of Classrooms at St. Anne’s secondary school, Kakuri, Kaduna State.

“Our leaders here in the north should make education their first priority rather than struggling for political powers”.

Ndagoso said “Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East is simply because of lack of education, the northern part of the country has held power more than any other part of this country and if there is any part of this country that should enjoy education, it should be the north and here we are, we are worst in almost everything”.

He reiterated that northern leaders are only concern about political power, maintaining that there is need for them to sit, think and invest more in education, he said.

Ndagoso also said that out of school children in the north is on the increase, adding that there is need for government to take children off the street.

The Provincial Superior, Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Nigerian province, Rev. Sr. Celestina Nevoh called on students to work harder in order to represent Nigeria well, she said.

She therefore called on Nigerians to live good lives that they would be remembered for, maintaining that it good to impact more on people.

On her part, the Principal of St. Anne’s secondary school Kakuri, Kaduna Rev Sr. Charity Ifere of OLA disclosed that her school added a block of 16 classrooms.