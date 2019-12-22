Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, His Lordship Denis Isizoh, has commissioned a 285-room students’ hostel built for the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State.

Christened, Royale Garden Hostel Complex, the facility was built by U.S-based Anambra indigenes to bridge the gap of inadequate hostel accommodation in the school.

Mr. Tony Adibeh, who spoke at the inauguration, said the facility would contribute to efforts to give students in the university a comfortable place of residence.

“This project is sitting on a 70-plot of land. This hostel comprising two and single rooms apartment, has reading tables, chairs, beds, wardrobes, curtains and bedspread, kitchen and bathroom in each room. There is a 200-capacity multipurpose hall with gallery for fellowship, shopping complex with business centre equipped with 30 computers, and a business centre; students don’t need to go to town for their assignments, projects, printings, bindings, passports, ID cards and other needs.

“There is also a pharmacy with nursing station to provide first aid for ailing students before are taken to hospital for further medical attention. We decided to build the hostel to ensure that students enjoy good and conducive environment as obtainable in the western world,” he said.