Most Rev. Mathew Ishaya-Audu, the Catholic Archbishop designate of Jos on Wednesday donated food and money to orphans and other vulnerable people in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Speaking during the donation at Gidanbege and Lafia orphanages in Lafia, the bishop said the gesture was parts of activities to mark his 60th birthday and 35th priestly anniversary.

The archbishop donated bags of rice and N200, 000 to the two orphanages to better the living condition of the orphans and give them a sense of belonging.

The bishop also visited some strategic spots in Lafia where he gave cash donations to physically challenged persons and beggars.

“Since they might not be allowed to join me in the celebration, I choose to visit them and share the little I have with them. We must cultivate the habit of helping the needy to give them a sense of belonging,’’ he said.

Responding, Isa Saidu, one of the physically challenged who spoke on behalf of others, said the gesture did not come to them as surprise, given the generosity of the celebrant.

He appealed to other organisations and spirited individuals to always come to their aid given their condition.

The Bishop, who before his present appointment and elevation to Jos diocese, was the Bishop in charge of Lafia Diocese since its establishment 19 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishaya-Audu was born in 1959 and ordained a Catholic priest in 1984. (NAN)