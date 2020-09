The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra State, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has given kudos to President Buhari and INEC.

Bishop Ezeokafor, who spoke with Daily Sun, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra State, said the Edo election was one of the few elections held in recent times that was adjudged credible.

The prelate also commended the two principal actors, Governor Obaseki and Pastor Ize-Iyamu and their supporters for encouraging rancour-free exercise.