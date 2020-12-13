By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos State, Alfred Adewale Martins has inaugurated a politically non-governmental group, Catholic Action Nigeria, to tackle, vet, and orient politicians in Lagos State, adding that artificial poverty created by politicians is appalling.

Bishop Martins stated this yesterday at the inauguration which held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral added that the group is long overdue as the church can no longer watch the politician create more havoc in the country.

According to him, “ the group is delegated to inform the people on electoral matters. Issues will arise but we don’t need to allow it escalate. The group is mostly tasked to tackle vote-buying, instead, it should agitate for vote-negotiation. A lot is expected of them. We are relying on you. We believe that you can bring the change the church hope for to fruition. Our priests should also help because they are always at the alter and they are closer to people. We have allowed other interests to guide us rather than the interest of the faith and kingdom. Our faith should mean much more than anything. If our faith mean more then all other interest will become a no-issue,” he stated.

While giving his inaugural speech, President of the group, Godwin Ehigiator, added that the group is a tool for the church to call Nigerian leaders to order and compel them to think of the greater good for the greater numbers of the populace.

“We will pursue with vigor the fact that the power belongs to the people and indeed to the electorate by educating them and ensuring that they all get their voters cards and that they available to vote when the need arises. We will educate and enlighten our members and all who will join on the crusade on the need to avoid politicians who have nothing to offer,” he stated.

Other members of the group includes; Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo, Chaplain; Sir, Peter Agbontaen, Governor Board of Trustees; W.S Odiachi Amarachukwu and Sir John Eriagbon, Vice President .