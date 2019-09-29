Gilbert Ekezie

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, has said that the continued insecurity in the country has made living precarious, stressing the need for respect for human life.

He stated this at the Priestly ordination held at St Jude’s Catholic Church Mafoluku, Oshodi Lagos, lamenting the wanton killing of innocent lives through banditry, kidnapping, assassination, armed robbery, reckless use of force by security agencies as well as upsurge in suicide cases among the youths.

Martins further pointed to the incessant clashes between herdsmen and communities, as well as activities of Boko Haram insurgents, as cause for waste of human lives.

While acknowledging the efforts being made by the government to confront the challenges, he emphasized the need to thighten security in the country. “We pray for the peaceful repose of the victims and sympathize with the bereaved families. We reiterate that without adequate security of lives and property, there can be no stability and enabling environment for meaningful development,” he said.

Martins enjoined the Federal Government to ensure equity and justice among ethnic and religious groups in the country.

This is even as Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev Humphrey Olumakaiye, appealed to Magistrates and lawyers in the state to ensure equal dispensation of justice to all and sundry.

He made the call at the special service for the opening of the Lagos State Judiciary 2019/2020 legal year celebration held at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Street, Lagos, urging the practitioners to shun bribe.

According to Olumakaiye, Nigerian courts administer the law instead of justice which God demands. He prayed God to grant judges, magistrates and lawyers in Nigeria the spirit of wisdom and discernment that they may be strong, patient, upright, compassionate and impartially administer the law with the fear of God.