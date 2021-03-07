The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese Most Rev Dr.Paulinus Ezeokafor has identified with the POCACOV initiative of the Nigeria Police Force under IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, describing it as a veritable community policing tools for youth value reorientation and strategic leadership direction.

He made this known in Awka when POCACOV Volunteer clubs for safer school/community-led by the state chairman Prince Donatus Orjiakor visited him as part of the measures to strengthen the community members committee and to deepen the campaign.

The bishop, who expressed satisfaction after receiving the brief and scope of POCACOV, assured of his readiness to set the ball rolling by involving other catholic and other religious leaders in the planned programme of action of the body and to ensure that everybody is involved in youth value reorientation, strategic leadership direction for a safe, peaceful, and secure communities.

He, however, scheduled a meeting of POCACOV Volunteer Advisory Council to be hosted by him between May 5th and 8th 2021 in Awka.

Responding, Orjiakor thanked the catholic bishop and those around for identifying with the POCACOV Initiative and assured that it will continue to identify and work with different stakeholders for youth value reorientation, self discovery, strategic leadership direction for a safer school/community.

Similarly, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has confirmed Comrade Segun Okeowo as the Ogun State chairman of the POCACOV Volunteer Clubs (PVC) for safer school/community.

According to the National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, Okeowo has been an integral member and stakeholder of POCACOV in Ogun State and desirous to deploy those efforts aimed at bringing about safer school and community.

Comrade Okeowo is the former president Sagamu Youth Congress, a community leader, and also a youth leader and special adviser to AMORAN Ogun State as well as Executive Director, Nickys Mission Foundation.

This is a community-driven programme of the Nigeria Police Force under IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu aimed at saving Nigerian children and youths from the claws of cultism and other vices through advocacy, awareness creation and sensitisation, reorientation and mentoring. It is also a community-driven programme involving different stakeholders for safer schools and communities.