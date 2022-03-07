From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria needs a complete turnaround, where God-given resources are shared equitably, merit take priority in everything, and all Nigerians aspire to be patriotic citizens.

He lamented the increasing social and moral decadence in Nigeria saying different forms of corruption had been passed to the younger generation by the current crops of leaders.

Bishop Kaigama stated this, yesterday, in a homily at the Mass to inaugurate the CBCN first plenary of the year held at St. Gabriel’s chaplaincy, Durumi, Abuja, lamenting how Nigerians have lost the sense of sin and guilt .

“It should worry us that our young people have learnt the bad ways of corruption from the elders. When some of them tell stories of what they have to do to graduate, or to get a good NYSC posting, or to be recruited into security bodies, it is indeed very sad. The declining sense of sin and guilt has elevated corruption almost to a cultural status, so that even when our leaders are asked to respond to the threats of terrorism, combat pandemic, build roads, houses, bridges, etc, corruption is the arithmetical determinant.

“Our politics is mainly determined by the two factors of religion and tribe, and governance is also tainted with dishonest practices. The #EndSARS protests were honest demands of the youths for a better Nigeria. I hope we can transcend selfish parochial interests.

“Regrettably, we are yet to find leaders who are prepared to die for our nation, as in the case of the late President of Chad, Idriss Deby, who died leading his people in battle, or recently, like the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is courageously leading his people and stoutly defending the territorial integrity of his nation by an invading hostile power.”

Kaigama challenged leaders of both the Christian and Muslim communities to foster a new and sincere way of dialogue, friendship and interaction, break the barriers that keep them apart, and remain pillars in worship communities.

“We urge our over 50 million Catholics in Nigeria to be instruments of change, not only spiritually, pastorally, but even politically, using our preparations for the Synod on Synodality as a new spring board,” he said.

He lauded the bishops for making it to the meeting “despite the petrol scarcity, the insecurity and the seeming difficulty associated with travelling at this time, you made it to Abuja.”

The cleric said COVID-19 pandemic had led to the skipping of the CBCN meetings adding: “The fact however is that the COVID-19 pandemic, and not even terrorists’ attacks, kidnappers’ menace, biting hunger in the face of spiralling prices of commodities, dehumanising corruption, etc, could cripple our faith and commitment to serve our country as ministers of the Catholic Church. If anything, all these bad news have sharpened our faith and fast-forwarded our resolve to do all that is possible for the love of God and neighbours.”

Chairman of the occasion, Kanu Agabi, acknowledged the efforts of the bishops, priests and other officials of the Catholic church to reshape the society, uplift morals and keep political leader on their toes.

“In a nation where the opposition, instituted by the Constitution, has failed in its responsibilities, there’s no doubt that had you, the leaders of the church being silent, the nation would long since have perished. We thank God for your courage, your perseverance and your resilience. It is you who teach us not to despair.

“No institution has done more for the advancement of the nation than the Catholic Church. And no individual or institution has done so for a longer time. You work hard to ameliorate our condition. You work tirelessly to secure and to extend human rights. You work hard to strengthen and advance the principles of human liberty. Your sacrifices and self-denial far exceed that of any other congregation. You work under circumstances of great distress, but you never complain. You have shut yourselves out from all participation in the political rights and privileges of the nation. You depend entirely on our voluntary contributions.”