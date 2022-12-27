From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev Wilfred Anagbe, has lamented the deteriorating conditions of persons living in Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs), particularly in Benue State.

He made the call when he visited the IDP camp1 in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area to commemorate 2022 World Day for the Poor and to also celebrate Christmas with IDPs.

He decried the high level of poverty in the country, charging the Federal Government to intensify efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The Bishop, represented by the Vicar General Pastoral, Fr. Moses Iorapuu, lamented the humanitarian situation in Benue State saying the situation was made worse by armed herders who sacked communities forcing residents to take refuge in camps.

Also on the team was the Coordinator of Foundation for Justice Development and Peace, (FJDP), Fr. Remigus Ihyula who said the church has been engaging in visiting the IDPs since 2001 when the first IDP camp was established in Ukpiam.

“I am here to stand in for the Bishop who has asked me to stand in for him to talk to the IDPs and encourage them, that this is Christmas,” he said.

Items donated include one cow, 70 bags of 25kg rice, 350 bottles of palm oil, a bale of children clothes, containing 1,500 pieces, 260 pairs of slippers, cloths for adult, over 1000 pairs of shoes, bags of garri, dignity and WASH items, and cartons of bathing soap among others.

A representative of State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Ajir Oliver, thanked the Bishop for coming to the aid of the most vulnerable persons in camp and team FJDP for providing relief items to celebrate with the persons of concern this Christmas.