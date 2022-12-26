From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev Wilfred Anagbe, has lamented the deteriorating conditions of displaced persons in Benue state with a charged on the federal government to intensify efforts to ameliorate their suffering.

Anagbe, made the call when he visited the IDP camp1 in Daudu, in Guma local government area of the state to commemorate 2022 World Day for the Poor and also celebrate Christmas with the IDPs.

The Bishop who was represented by the Vicar General Pastoral, Rev Fr. Moses Iorapuu, noted that the humanitarian situation in Benue is worsening with the surge of displaced persons from their homes by armed herders attacks.

Accompanied to the camp by the coordinator of Foundation for Justice Development and Peace, (FJDP), Rev Father Ihyula and his team, the Bishop said they had visited to deliver food and non food items to the IDPs to give them a sense of belonging that they are not neglected.

According to him, the act was a mission Jesus entrusted to the church, “I was hungry you gave me to eat, I was thirsty you gave me to drink, I was sick you came to see me, I was a stranger you welcomed me, I was naked you clothed me, I was in prison you visited me.”

“We have been doing this since 2001, when the church established the first IDP camp in Ukpiam. I am here to stand in for the Bishop who have asked me to stand for him to talk to the IDPs and encourage them, that this is Christmas.

“Jesus was born in a Manger even though He was God He did not equate himself with God, but accepted to be very humble, so the state of the IDP does not stop them from achieving greatness. They should be strong in faith, while hoping government takes responsibilities and assist so they can return home and live normal lives,” Anagbe said.

The Coordinator of FJDP, Rev Fr Remigus Ihyula, said “the act was instituted by Pope Francis, it is the 6th edition, the Pope asked the Catholic church to observe this at the 33rd Sunday of the year to celebrate the poor but in this case, we wanted our people to have a feel of the Christmas so we are not just celebrating the day for the poor but also the hope that Christmas brings.

“That the birth of Jesus Christ is a liberation for humanity, not just spirituality but human conditions; poverty, slavery which they have been reduced to just because of the fertile land God has given to them.”

Programme Coordinator, Olivia Shagbum, said they are celebrating World Day for the Poor as enunciated by Pope Francis in 2016, with the first theme “Let us love not with Words but with Deeds”, since then we have been celebrating it, by sharing food and non food items, showing them we truly care and love.

She recalled that FJDP visited Ortese camp last year, explaining that this year they chose Daudau camp1 to visit and celebrate with the IDPs many of whom have been displaced from Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue states.

The items donated include one cow, 70 bags of 25kg rice, 350 bottles of palm oil, a bale of children clothes, containing 1,500 pieces, 260 pairs of slippers, cloths for adult, over 1000 pairs of shoes, bags of garri, dignity and WASH items, and cartons of bathing soap among others.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs, a representative of State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Ajir Oliver, expressed gratitude to them for coming to the aid of the most vulnerable persons in camp and team FJDP for providing relief items to celebrate with the persons of concern this Christmas.

He also acknowledged their help to built new shelters for IDPs whose shelter were destroyed.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the church and FJDP for supporting them in their pains and and times of need.