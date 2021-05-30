The Right Reverend Matthew Ishaya-Audu, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Jos, has called on Nigerians to always prioritise love for their follow human beings to guarantee the return of peace in the country.

Ishaya-Audu, the immediate past Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese, stated this on Sunday, during his homily at the St Williams Cathedral, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He charged members of every family unit to genuinely show love to each other in practice, as Jesus Christ has shown.

According to him, the love when practiced in the family, should be extended to the community, school, market, Church, Mosque, and office among others, to ensure a peaceful country.

The bishop noted that all human beings are created by Almighty God, therefore, are brothers and sisters.

He wondered why some people did not love others and even deliberately inflicted pain on fellow human beings.

He challenged those responsible for the suffering, pain, and poverty of others to repent before it became too late.

He reminded Nigerians that everyone would give an account of his or her deeds on earth before God on the last day.

The Metropolitan Archbishop said there was still hope for the country to be peaceful again if people would genuinely love each other.

He attributed all the crimes going on in the country to lack of love and advised Nigerians to turn to God for a lasting solution.

He, therefore, tasked Nigerians to express unconditional love to each other for the overall peace, unity, and development of the country. (NAN).