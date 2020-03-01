Chukwudi Nweje

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace Most Rev (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins has charged Catholics in the media industry to use their respective platforms to promote the mission of the Church.

Archbishop Martins gave the charge yesterday during a one-day conference organised by Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN), Lagos Archdiocese.

The conference has as theme: ‘Mobilising Catholic Media Practitioners for the Mission of the Church in the Digital Era.’

In his opening address, the archbishop said that the conference was organised to sensitise and create among media practitioners a forum they could use to learn how to fulfill their role in the church.

In his paper entitled: ‘Communication Apostolate in the Mission of the Church: Mobilising Catholic Media Practitioners in Lagos Archdiocese,’ Msgr Prof. Joseph Faniran, who is the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Catholic Institute of West Africa, Port Harcourt, said that the art of communication dated back to creation where the Holy Trinity communicated “let us make man make man in our own image.

“What we are witnessing here is what the Pontifical Commission for the means of Social Communication (1971, No 8) called ‘the central mystery of the eternal communion between the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, who live a single devine life, in the eternal communion, love is perfectly communicated and perfectly received and the feedback is complete loving and without shame before one another….