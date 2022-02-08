From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Catholic Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province have bemoaned the impact of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the economy, academic and social lives of people of the South East.

They also urged the Federal Government to seek avenues of dialoguing with agitators in the South East to end the incessant sit-at-home order.

This was part of the communique issued at their first plenary meeting of 2022, signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna and Most Rev Augustine N. Echema, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

“For some time now, the people of South East of Nigeria have been forced to sit-at-home on frequent occasions. The situation has become so confusing because some of these orders and counter orders are now being issued and enforced by criminal elements.

“These sit-at-home orders are, however, having a devastating effect on the economic and social life of the people, and adversely affecting their means of livelihood.”

The clerics who observed that the situation took the worst effect on education in the zone added: “Children are kept out of school and learning is carried out under the climate of fear and uncertainty. This status quo cannot be allowed to continue.

“We appeal to the government to fulfil its constitutional duty of protecting life and property and to initiate avenues of dialogue with agitators. We equally appeal to all those indiscriminately issuing orders to respect the fundamental human rights of those they seek to protect and fight for.”

The bishops also frowned at the level of foreign loans the Federal Government has borrowed.

“We observe with great concern, the frequency with which the Federal and State Governments resort to taking loans, especially foreign ones, to finance their budget shortfalls.

“At the last count, the Bureau of Statistics in Nigeria has reported that Nigeria currently, is indebted up to the tune of N32 trillion.