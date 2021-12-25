From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Augustine Akubueze has asked the Federal Government, to immediately release people detained for agitating for sovereignty of a part of Nigeria, alongside others arrested for speaking against perceived injustice and other misgovernance.

He accused government at all levels of being too far from the people, saying it was responsible for the rising tension and insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The CBCN President, in his Christmas message, reminded the government that everyone might not agree with their policies or style of governance, hence they should accommodate the views of all, irrespective of political, religious, ethnic and other differences.

Archbishop Akubueze advised the Federal Government to be patient enough to listen to everyone, even as he advised political office holders at all levels to act according to the mind of their constituents.

He said: “To listen, you must concede the fact that the other person has dignity and goodwill. No one should lead with a mindset that they have monopoly for solving every problem.

“To resolve the insecurity issues in Nigeria, we must listen to each other. If we want to resolve agitation or request for devolution of power or sovereignty of a part of the country, we must listen to each other. We must resist the temptation of arresting and charging anyone who criticizes us.

He, however, advised Catholic Bishops and other faithful to use the occasion of the Christmas to create a silent atmosphere where they can listen to the voice of God.