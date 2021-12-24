From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Bishops under the umbrella of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have demanded of the Federal Government, to immediately release people detained for agitating for sovereignty of a part of Nigeria, alongside others arrested for speaking against perceived injustice and other misgovernance.

CBCN, however, accused government at all levels of being too far from the people, and don’t listen to their cries and demands, hence the rising tension and insecurity threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.

CBCN President, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, in his Christmas message, reminded the government that everyone may not agree with their policies or style of governance, hence they should accomodate the views of all irrespective of political, religious, ethnic and other differences.

Archbishop Akubueze advised the Federal Government to be patient enough to listen to everyone, and also advised political office holders at all levels to act according to the mind of their constituents.

He said: “To listen, you must concede the fact that the other person has dignity and goodwill. No one should lead with a mindset that they have monopoly for solving every problem.

“To resolve the insecurity issues in Nigeria, we must listen to each other. If we want to resolve agitation or request for devolution of power or sovereignty of a part of the country, we must listen to each other. We must resist the temptation of arresting and charging anyone who criticizes us.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He, however, advised Catholic Bishops and other faithful to use the occasion of the Christmas to create a silent atmosphere where they can listen to the voice of God.

He said: “We should establish moments of silence so that we may listen to God. Read

the Sacred Scriptures, meditate on the passages, and apply them to our lives. Parents should listen to their children, spouses should listen to each other.

“Bishops should listen to their Priests and collaborators. Priests and parishioners should listen to each other. We, undoubtedly, grow faster and better when we listen to the other person because the Lord speaks to us through the good counsel of our neighbour.”

He, thus, called for a prayer for the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for a Church that listens to God speaking to her, through the clergy and lay faithful.

He suggested: “As we plan to celebrate the Synod of Bishops in 2023 at the diocesan level, let us listen to the local Church members as they speak on how best the Church can provide leadership through collaboration of everyone.

“Unarguably, God can speak to us through anyone, with formal or no formal education. So, let us always, like Samuel, say, ‘speak Lord, your servant is listening.”