Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic bishops, under the umbrella of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), will, on Sunday, hold a prayer procession in Abuja, as part of activities for the first 2020 plenary.

The exercise is being organised to register their discontent with the state of insecurity and other socioeconomic problems in Nigeria.

A statement by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) indicated that the prayer-procession would commence from the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, to Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro Cathedral, Area 3, Garki, Abuja, to solicit God’s intervention in the myriad of challenges facing NIgeria.

Catholic faithful are expected to join the bishops in the prayer-procession, which would be led by the CBCN president, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze.

Catholic faithful have also been enjoined to don black outfit today to protest the fragile security situation, especially attacks on christians by insurgents.

Recently, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held three days of fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the insecurity threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria, which led to the brutal murder of Pastor Lawan Andimi, a senior Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leader in Adamawa State.

CAN president, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, also listed other prayer points to be considered during the exercise to include the economy, governance, freedom, and deliverance.

In addition to that, he asked churches, in the course of the prayer-walk, to demand that the federal and state governments rise to their responsibility of securing life and property of citizens.

In compliance with the directive, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, took to the streets of Lagos in a prayer-walk, where he carried a placard urging government to show more commitment to the protection of the lives of Muslims and Christians.

A similar prayer-procession was held across several churches in different parts of Nigeria, in compliance with the directive of CAN.