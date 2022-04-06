From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Bishops in West Africa under the umbrella of Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) have resolved to discuss issues of sub-regional governance, peace and unity in its forthcoming conference schedule to hold in Abuja.

No fewer than 150 Catholic Bishops from across West African Countries are expected to attend the conference scheduled to hold from Monday, May 2, to Monday, May 9, 2022, in Abuja.

Secretary General of Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Zacharia Sanjumi, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, that Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) being the host of the RECOWA General Assembly has promised to provide conducive and secured environment for the conference

He said that RECOWA plenaries will discuss peculiar issues that affect the lives of millions of people in West Africa and explore best ways the Church can support governments toward improving the living conditions of the people using its various organs that address issues of interfaith dialogue, security, good governance, justice and peace.

“It is worthy of note that RECOWA was established with the primary aim of enhancing the Church’s mission in the region; maintaining and fostering relations among the constituent Episcopal Conferences. The General Assembly of RECOWA brings together Catholic Bishops from the 16 West African countries.

“Moreover, as RECOWA, the Church has been able to raise concerns and work together on issues bordering on justice and peace. From Senegal to Nigeria, RECOWA has been a strong voice against land grabbing, child trafficking, illegal migration, terrorism, placing the issue of climate change on the concurrent list to curb desertification and many others.

“It is expected that these issues will still form part of the agenda at the 2022 plenary, which is expected to bring together over 150 Bishops.”

He added: “Historically, before it came to be known as RECOWA, the Bishops of West Africa had two different organs of collegiality based on linguistic differences. The English speaking were in one group known as Association of Episcopal Conferences of Anglophone West Africa (AECAWA established in 1977) while the French speaking formed another conference, known as Conférence Episcopale Régionale de l’Afrique de l’Ouest (CERAO established in 1963).

“However, in 1996, the Bishops of the two bodies recognised the need for a united West African nation on ecclesiastical sphere, following ECOWAS arrangement on the geopolitical platform. They recognised the need to come together as a people, join forces and pool resources together for consolidated pastoral programmes in the West African region. In view of this, they agreed to form one single Episcopal Association that would bring all Bishops of West Africa on one platform. This culminated in the first formal meeting which was held on July 1, 1997 at the headquarters of the SECAM General Secretariat in Accra, Ghana.”