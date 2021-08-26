Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Archbishops and Bishops of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, yesterday, visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the Government House, Enugu, where they prayed at newly constructed Christian Chapel of Worship at the state’s seat of power.

The clerics are in Enugu State for the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), holding at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu.

It is expected that the leadership of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and Methodist Church of Nigeria, will also visit the Enugu State Government House Chapel to offer prayers.

Welcoming the Catholic clerics Ugwuanyi described the visit as both historic and spiritually elevating, stressing that “it is a rare privilege that will remain evergreen and most treasured in our hearts.”

The governor who pointed out the magnificent edifice is the first Chapel built within the precincts of Enugu State Government House, thanked them for offering prayers for the government and good people of Enugu State.

Speaking on behalf of the clerics, Bishop George Dodo of Zaria, Kaduna State commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his good working relationship between the state government and the church, stressing that they are very pleased and will continue to offer prayers for him and the state.

“There is very good working relationship between you (Ugwuanyi) and the citizenry to the extent that a lot of the citizens do not approach you with fear and intimidation because they see in you a brother; they see in you a son; they see in you a care giver.

“You have gone into politics to ask for the worth of trust and confidence that the people gave you. You have also proven to them and the Church that you did not just go into politics and left the Church behind. But that you went in full swing along with this Church.