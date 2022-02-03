From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have advised electorate to vote for leaders who have Nigerians’ best interests at heart in the 2022 governorship polls to be conducted in some states and in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the proliferation of arms and insecurity prowling around and causing killings and kidnappings of innocent Nigerians, the Bishops expressed dismay at the startling revelations made by the federal government about missing firearms from the Nigeria Police armoury.

The Catholic Bishops spoke in a communique issued after its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, on Wednesday, discussing topical issues affecting the nation.

The communique signed by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, advised the electorate to be committed to a better Nigeria with their votes.

They said: “It is obvious that there is a pervasive longing for a better Nigeria. With the time for national elections already on the horizon, we wish to urge all Nigerians to work more assiduously to be able to vote for quality leaders which Nigeria urgently needs at this period.

“It is our desire that pro-democracy groups within and outside the church kindly help to educate and motivate our people for their civic duties. We urge that only leaders with positive values like proven integrity, truthfulness, trustworthiness and fear of God should be elected as our leaders when the time comes.

“As leaders of the Church, we remain non-partisan, but we strongly advocate and endorse any candidate who professes and embodies positive values that can help our nation to develop strong and functional institutions as a framework for true democracy in our country”.

The Bishops described as a huge relief, President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent listing of killer bandits as terrorists, saying the band of murderers and arsonists causing mayhem all over the country must be wiped out.

“This new position can only be believed however, if a tougher clampdown on such murderous and criminal activities all over the nation can be ensured.

“We encourage the security agencies, including the complimentary outfits, to sustain their great work of securing the nation and implore the authorities to adequately support them”.

The Bishops bemoaned the increasing drug addiction, armed robbery, rape, truancy and other crimes in the country, describing these as products of depressed and decayed system of education in the nation.

The Clergymen urged the government at all levels to adequately fund education, paying just and commensurate wages and remunerations as well as providing necessary facilities for educational programmes.

“To continue with the current knee jerk attitude to some aspects of education in Nigeria is simply tantamount to mortgaging the future of our youths.

“One sure way to stem the slide in our education system is to return seized schools to former owners in order to enhance competition and private sector participation in our education with appropriate regulations”, they stated