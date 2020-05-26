Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Catholic Bishops of Owerri Archdiocese have pledged their support to the government of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, citing his programmes and projects.

They made the commitment on Monday when they paid a solidarity visit to Governor Uzodinma in Government House, Owerri.

Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, His Grace, Most Rev Anthony Obinna, led the clerics on the courtesy call to the governor.

Those in attendance at the closed-door meeting with Governor Uzodinma included the Bishop of Orlu Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Augustine Ukwuoma, the Administrative Bishop of Ahiara Diocese and Bishop of Umuahia, His Lordship, Most Rev Lucius Ugorji.

Others were the Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Solomon Amatu, the Auxilliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Moses Chikwe and the Bishop of Aba Diocese, and His Lordship, Most Rev Augustine Ndubueze Echema.

Governor Uzodinma said the bishops’ visit was not only to show their support but to forge an alliance with his administration on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Imo State in particular and the South East in general.

He added that the consultative meeting with the bishops was not only fruitful but also portends great hope for their followers having seen the sincerity of purpose in the policies and programmes of the government.

According to the governor, ‘the meeting is significant because of the role government and the church play in ensuring a better society, ours is a partnership that will bring development to our people.’