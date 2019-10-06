Agatha Emeadi

“Stand Your ground” is the theme of the 11th Lagos Archdiocesan 3-days Conference organised by Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria billed to hold from November 7-10th at the Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

It is a programme, which promises to bless all attendees with His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, and Catholic Archbishop of Lagos as the Chief host while Monsignor Pascal Nwaezeapu will be the Host. Other expected priests include Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinna a k a ‘Ebube Mmuo Nso’, Rev. Fr. Dr. Charles Akue and others.

According to the Chaplain of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Lekki, Monsignor Pascal Nwaezeapu explained at a press briefing that the programme would feature word ministration, celebration of holy Eucharist, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, intercession, personal encounter, confession among other things.

Nwaezeapu said theme of the programme, ‘Stand your ground’ was carefully chosen based on the present living conditions of Nigerians.