For a dedicated service to the Lord for 25 years, the entire membership of St. Augustine’s Catholic Chaplaincy, Nigeria Airforce Base, Ikeja, would be celebrating Very Reverend Father (Group Captain), David Ajar Ahmadu, this weekend.

Those know Father Ahmadu say he was ordained a priest in 1994 and has been then, been an exemplary pastor whose service to God and mankind has insipred hope, sacrifice and godliness in different parishes that he had served.

Cynthia Ugwuezumba, Chairperson of the anniversary planning committee said that there can hardly be any form of reward that can compensate for the value he had offered to the parishes he had served, the Catholic Church community and the body of Christ as a whole.

“We are very proud of our association with Father Ahmadu and his impact in the lives of people everywhere he has served has been wonderful; hence this weekend, we are honoured to show him a token of our appreciation with the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of his priesthood,” she said.

The event is scheduled for St. Augustine Chaplaincy hall at the Nigeria Airforce Base, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 10am The celebration will be rounded off with reception for guests and parishioners.