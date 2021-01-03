From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was excitement amongst Catholics in Imo State as the Catholic Archbishop of the Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev Dr Anthony Obinna, announced the release of the kidnapped Auxillary Bishop of Owerri, Dr Moses Chikwe and his driver.

The Catholic Church yesterday also commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his spirited efforts that led to the release of the kidnapped Auxillary Bishop Chikwe and his driver.

Similarly, the church acknowledged the assistance of the Anambra State government, the police and other security agencies whose concerted efforts helped to secure the release of the bishop.

In a statement personally signed by the Catholic Archbishop of the Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev Dr Anthony Obinna, the church expressed gratitude to Uzodimma for his gallant role in the matter.

“I gratefully acknowledge that the Imo State government through the Directorate of Security Services and the anti-kidnapping squad of the Nigeria Police Force combined their efforts to attain the release of Bishop Chikwe and his driver, Mr Ndubuisi Roberts,” Dr Obinna said.

He also commended the Anambra State government through the chief security office for its collaborative effort.

Archbishop Obinna expressed appreciation to the Holy Father, Pope Francis for mentioning Bishop Chikwe in his New Year Angelus, the same day the cleric was released from captivity.

According to Dr Obinna, cardinals, bishops, priests, the religious and the laity were all united in fervent prayers that facilitated the release of the bishop and his driver.

He disclosed that he visited the released bishop in his residence few minutes after he was set free by 10:00p.m on Friday, but found him very weak.

He also disclosed that he could not meet with Mr Robert, the driver because he had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Most Rev. Chikwe was abducted last week Sunday at about 6:30 p.m in Owerri after officiating a mass at World Bank road.

Confirming the release of the bishop yesterday, Imo State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the priest was rescued unhurt and without any ransom paid.

According to Ikeokwu, “it took a sting operation” by the anti-kidnapping team of the Imo State Police Command to track down the kidnappers in a creek at Awara in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Acting on directive, a combined unit of all the tactical teams on the 31st December, 2020 stormed Awara, Ohaji/Egbema LGA and Omuku creeks. Few persons positively linked to the crime/criminals were arrested, and some incriminating items recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects and other coordinated operations by the command led to the kidnappers abandoning the victims, leading to rescue of the bishop and two other victims unhurt and without payment of any ransom. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the notorious kidnapping syndicate.”