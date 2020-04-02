Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Pope Francis has elevated Kontagora Vicariate to the level of a Catholic diocese, bringing to two the number of Catholic dioceses in Niger State – Minna Diocese and Kontagora dioceses.

The pope also appointed Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, as first bishop of the diocese.

Vicariate Secretary, Rev. Fr. Anthony Kass, in a statement, appreciated the Holy Father for the kind consideration and elevation of the level of the diocese.

The statement reads:

“Greetings and congratulations from the Bishop’s House Kontagora!

“I have been directed by the bishop, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, to inform you that the Holy Father, His Holiness Pope Francis has today, Thursday, 2nd April 2020, elevated our Vicariate to the level of a diocese.

“The Holy Father has also appointed our bishop as the first bishop of the diocese. We continue to rely on the help of God for more grace in the mission of our Lord Jesus Christ. Other information concerning the celebration will be related to us later.”