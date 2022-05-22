From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

For venturing into partisan politics, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has been suspended by the Catholic Church.

This is contained in a letter dated May 20, 2022 and signed by the Catholic Bishop of Gboko, His Lordship, Most Reverend William Avenya, to all priests, religious and laity.

Father Alia is one of the 12 gubernatorial aspirants who purchased the APC nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the governorship seat of Benue State.

The letter titled: “Suspension of Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia from sacred ministry,” explained that the church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own.

The letter read in part: “I write to communicate to you the suspension of my priest, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth lornem Alia from public ministry after a series of admonitions to him.

“The Mother Church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own. You are aware that my son, your brother and your priest has purchased the party forms to contest for the office of the governor of Benue State under the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), which is totally against our vocation.

“Therefore, to respond to the spiritual and pastoral needs of the Church in the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, I have suspended him from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“This canonical suspension takes effect from the moment it is communicated to him and lasts until he ceases from contumacy. Be assured of my prayerful best wishes.”