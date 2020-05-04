Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Christian faithful in Asaba and some cities across Delta State participated in Sunday services yesterday in their respective churches after one month of being forced to worship online or from their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown and sit-at-home order by the government.

However, Catholic faithful in Warri Diocese will continue to observe Sunday masses from their homes till further notice as the Bishop of the Diocese, Bishop, Most Rev. Dr. John Afareha,is yet to give the nod for the re-opening of parishes.

“The bishop has directed that we continue to adhere strictly to the status quo as earlier announced: no mass with congregation till further notice. Pleases continue to pray for God’s intervention in your private prayers and masses,” said Fr. Clement Abobo, secretary for Warri Diocease in a circular.

The majority of COVID-19 positive cases in the state are recorded in Warri South, Udu, Uvwie and Ugheli South local government areas, which are under the Warri Catholic Diocese.

Other orthodox and pentecostal churches in Asaba, however, opened for services with clear observance of the guidelines, which included social distancing, hand washing with soap and water, application of alcohol based sanitisers and compulsory wearing of facemask by the worshippers.