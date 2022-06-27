Catholic Communicators in Nigeria under the auspices of SIGNIS have condemned in very strong terms the incessant killings of priests and other innocent Nigerians by bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

They said the increased attacks on Catholic churches in recent times which have led to the loss of several lives, including those of priests could spiral into an orgy of violence that may have grave consequences on the peace and unity of the country.

The Catholic communicators expressed even more concern over the seeming silence of the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the Federal Government in the face of these attacks now. This seeming silence they quipped, does not in any way reassure Nigerians that the government is on top of the situation.

In a release signed by the President of the association, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, and the General Secretary, Mr. Tony Agbugba, the group noted that the time has come for all Nigerians irrespective of their religious inclination to be more security conscious. They particularly implored all churches and mosques to put in place stringent security measures that would enable them to defend the clergy, the worshippers, and the facilities henceforth.

Reacting to the recent killings of two Catholic priests, Rev Frs. Christopher Odia of Auchi Dioceses and Bitrus Borigo of Kaduna Archdiocese, including the killing of over 40 worshippers at Owo, Ondo State, respectively, the group wondered why the bandits have suddenly picked interest in harassing, and killing harmless clergy and innocent worshippers who pose no danger or obstacle to anyone, rather than their desire to draw nearer their creator.

They implored the security agencies at the federal and state levels and across all formations to intensify efforts to bring the killers to book, while also intensifying efforts to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

SIGNIS Nigeria equally challenged the legislative arm of government across all levels to explore the possibility of enacting a law that would enable Nigerians to own arms to defend themselves and their families against arbitrary attacks by gunmen as is now being championed by the Zamfara State government.