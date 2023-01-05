From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has held a requiem Mass in honour of the late Pope, His Holiness Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI.

The requiem Mass hosted by the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, on Thursday 5th January 2023, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral, Makurdi, had in attendance, priests, religious and the lay faithful.

Our correspondent reports that the Mass which began at 10 am, also coincided with the same time, the funeral mass was going on in Rome.

Speaking during a homily, the Parish Priest of St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Cosmos Jooli, said the death of the Pope marks the end of his sojourn on earth.

He noted that the Pope loved the Catholic church and guarded its doctrines with great wisdom and also stood like a protective wall around the Catholic church at all times.

“He was a man of deep faith and impressive intellect yet very humble. For the Pope to be buried by his successor is a rare privilege. May his life, his works and his death reawaken in us the consciousness of what it takes to be Catholics,” Jooli prayed.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of his soul while the Bishop, Most Rev Wilfred Anagbe requested all Catholics to remember the Pope in their daily prayers and masses.