Speaking with Saturday Sun, the Chairman, Organising Committee, Sir. Bernard Nkwo stated that the celebration was necessary “as the country needs men and women who are ready to sacrifice for the nation as the knights sacrifices for the church.”

The celebration was declared open by the Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr) Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja on Friday September 10, 2021. The activities featured jubilee retreat, lecture, funfair, charity visits to old people’s homes and orphanages. A policy advocacy conference on decongestion of correctional centres was held at the Metropolitan Club Victoria Island, Lagos on September 16, 2021. The anniversary grand finale will end the celebrations on Saturday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland Lagos.