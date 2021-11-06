By Lawrence Enyoghasu

In keeping with their objective of fighting against any act that bring will about the termination of life, the Knights of St Mulumba, Catholic Church, Festac Sub-Council, have erected a cenotaph to remind the church and humanity of the evil of abortion and the need to stop it.

The event, which witnessed a large turnout of knights, took place yesterday at St Joseph Catholic Parish, Abule-Ado, Lagos State. Speaking with Saturday Sun, Dr. Cosmos Ihekuna, a Grand Knight and Consultant Surgeon, noted that fight against abortion is a core business with the knights at St Mulumba. “It is one of the pillars of our work,” he said. “We fight against abortion. What we did today is a reminder that abortion is a killer.”

Asked his view about some situations where a doctor recommends abortion as the only way of saving the life of the mother, he said: “it requires God’s wisdom to separate the two because abortion, no matter how you look at it, is murder.”

In his response, the Parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church Festac, Reverend Father Melvis Mayaki, noted the significance of the cenotaph. “It is a screaming reminder to people about something abnormal that has become normal; that is the case of abortion,” he said. “Abortion is on the rise and some countries have legalized it. In Nigeria, you can easily get an abortion. Young people get an abortion in different ways, and so people have forgotten that it is wrong, that it is a human being. Sometimes people say it is just tissue, they will just flush it out, but the church teaches that life begins at conception. So, once a child is conceived, it is a human being, and so, no human being should be killed by any human being for whatever reason. The church also is against anything that is anti-life. Is it euthanasia, suicide, even capital punishment, the church is against it because you can’t give life, so you can’t take it.”

