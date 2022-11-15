From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The role of the Church in the advocacy and the promotion of peace, equity, justice and development in the democratic transition in Nigeria will be at the centre of discussion at the National Convention of the Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM), scheduled for next week in Abuja.

Delegates at the conference will also discuss the Catholic Church in Nigeria and the growing challenges of supporting Christians and victims of religious conflicts in turbulent regions of the country.

Metropolitan Grand Knight of Abuja Metropolitan Council, Sir Michael M. Aule, KSM, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the convention will provide an opportunity for members of the Order to discuss several issues that concern the church and society in general.

The statement confirmed that the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, all the Bishops in Abuja Ecclesiastical Province, the Bishop Chairman of Laity, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister FCT, the Governors of Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and other States as well as the Deputy Governors of Kogi and Nasarawa States, are expected at the ceremony.

The Convention will also be attended by over 350 delegates from the Order which will include the supreme executive board members, designated metro officers and the grand knights of all the sub-councils in the country.

Sir. Aule, however, explained that the Order counts on its members, men and women, who because of their education, social position and material resources can fight a good cause with success for the greater glory of God, the Church and the progress of Nigeria using the 3Ts approach, Time, Talent and Treasures.

“The supreme convention of KSM Nigeria is a platform for the promotion of the values of the Order through open discussions on vital issues such as the Christian faith, religious harmony, good governance, sustainable development, peace, unity, and equity as they affect our beloved Country, Nigeria,” he noted

His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, will deliver a paper on the convention’s main theme, while Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, His Lordship, Most Revd. Oliver Dashe Doeme, and others would make presentations.