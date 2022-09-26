From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has blamed the current security and economic challenges in the country on leadership failure and inability of the current leaders to rise up to their constitutional responsibility in arresting the situation.

This is contained in a resolution reached at the end of the 149 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting signed by the National President, Hon. (Sir) Henry H. Yunkwap and Acting National Secretary-General, Mr. Godwin A. Gege, held at St. John the Evangelist’s Cathedral Bauchi, Bauchi State.

“That the problem of Nigeria is the failure of leadership; the inability of our leaders to rise up to their responsibilities. The Council, therefore, urge Catholics to study and apply the Catholic social teachings to extensive and complex issues in all spheres of life, so that being involved in the political developments in Nigeria, will be able to revitalize our Catholic faith for Political stability in Nation.

“Council joins her voice to that of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to urge all Catholic Lay

Faithful and Nigerians in general, to be honest in conscience and rise above the sentiments of political parties, support

and vote for the best candidates whose manifestos and economic blue print can lead Nigeria out of her present

quagmire.

“The electorates must consider the age, health status, intellectual sagacity, and grasp of developmental

paradigm shift in choosing their next leaders.”

The communique condemned the gruesome murder and incessant attack and abduction of Catholic Priests, religious leaders and innocent Nigerians and called on security agencies to step up their game in addressing the dastardly act.

“The Federal government must rise to her statutory obligation of protecting life and property of her citizens. The Federal Government should note that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is seeking the common good of Nigerian students, lecturers and the university system in its entirety and should yield to all reasonable

demands of the striking university lecturers.

“The “No work no pay” policy should be rescinded to alleviate the plight of the families of the affected university lecturers. Council calls on government at all levels to create employment opportunities and make same available to employable and creative youths and not just the children of the “high and mighty”.

“Council admonishes the youths that are caught up in the web of “get rich quick” syndrome to explore and exploit their God-given talents for positive rather than negative purposes as a good end does not justify an immoral means.”