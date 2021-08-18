From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN), Kaduna State chapter, has concluded arrangements to partner with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention (KADBUSA) and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna, to fight drugs abuse among youths in the society.

To this end, CAMPAN will engage hundreds of youths and other vulnerable groups from the three Senatorial Districts of Kaduna State to sensitise them on the dangers of drug and substance abuse at an event scheduled for this weekend.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Kaduna CAMPAN, Comrade Nicholas Dekera and Mabel Ojibah.

‘The Association is partnering National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention (KADBUSA) and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Kaduna to engage hundreds of youths from all the three Senatorial Districts of Kaduna State on dangers of drug and substance abuse.

‘Effects of drugs and substance abuse have over the years weaken creativity, productivity and worsened Nigeria’s security quagmire amidst poor morals.

‘The Association is therefore calling on religious leaders and politicians in the state to make it a point of duty to campaign against drugs and substance abuse because drugs free life remains sacrosanct in nation-building,’ the statement read.