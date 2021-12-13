From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Christ the King Parish (CKP) of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has offered both cash and material Christmas gifts to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, asserting that Christmas is a season of gifts from both the poor to the rich or otherwise.

The governor also received a humanitarian service award from the Parish for his keen sense of compassion and empathy during the silver jubilee carol of nine lessons and Christmas festival in the church’s amphitheatre, on Sunday night.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In a homily after the Christmas gifts presentation, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo noted that the gifts were Christmas symbolism of God’s gift to the world through mere pronouncements of words from God’s mouth.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Word was made flesh,’ Obodo stated that Christmas was a worldwide language, which made the birth of Christ bring change to humanity because of the Messiah, Emmanuel.

He said: “For some people, they use Christmas for the celebration of weddings and other things but Christmas should be celebrated with spirituality, we should use it to reflect on the word of God spoken many years ago and the central message is that God gave us a gift and that is why both the rich and the power should give gifts to everyone such as the gift the church gave to the governor because Christmas is a season of gift and exchange.”

The chairperson of the event, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, said the award was with a difference, adding that the gifts were contributed by some beneficiaries of the governor’s numerous good work.

“Those you helped startup businesses, those you rebuilt their shops, those that you offered jobs and some that are graduates today, and have started work and contributing positively to society because you offered them scholarships, and a chance for a better life. Many of these beneficiaries are seated here in this audience and I shall call some of them out to personally express their gratitude to you in addition to the contributions they have made,” Ojukwu stated.

Among those who read the nine lessons were Acting Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena; the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortunanya; the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji; former Minister of Aviation, Mrs Fidelia Njeze.

The Christ the King Choir, band, theatre group and popular gospel singers such as Osinachi Nwachukwu and Chinyere Udoma thrilled the audience with their captivating performances.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .