From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

There is fear and anxiety in Kogi State as the insecurity situation has heightened following the abduction of a Roman Catholic priest, Rev Fr Christopher Onotu.

The priest was abducted on Saturday night by some gunmen from the Church in Obangede, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen reportedly made their way into the Church’s vicarage at about 9pm, burgled the window through which they entered the priest’s room and whisked him away.

Most of the members of the Church were said to get to find out of the abduction of the priest on Sunday morning when they went for the first mass.

A member of the Church told our correspondent that the hoodlums went away with the priest’s car, and dropped his two phones but went with the Sim cards.

The activities of gunmen in the central senatorial district of the state and is posing fears and panicking on the residents in the area.

It would be recalled that a popular politician and Board member of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC, Alh Ozib Salami was recently kidnapped on his way to the mosque in Ogaminana and his whereabouts are still unknown.

The Kogi State Police Command said its men are on the trail of the abductors of a Catholic Priest abducted in Obangede, Okehi LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ayah, said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka has deployed a high power intelligent team with the view of rescuing the Priest unhurt.

