From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Couples have been enjoined to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and understanding in order to enjoy enduring and lasting marriage relationship.

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Dunkwu gave the admonition in a homily during a mass of thanksgiving to mark the 70th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. George Onyemenem in Asaba, Delta State.

Fr. Dunkwu described the celebrants as examples of perfect wife and perfect husband.

He said what kept the couple over the years is forgiveness and understanding, saying that it was not because they had not offended each other since 1951 when they got married.

“This is an example of perfect husband and perfect wife since we do not have perfect marriage.

“A perfect man understands the short comings of his/her spouse, swallows the mistakes and do not blow it aloud. We are celebrating the couple because of unity.

“Theirs has become a case study, an example in the marriage institution.

“Divorce is not the case to make you celebrate. The joy of marriage is in unity, one mind. Divorce shortens the joy,” the cleric stated.

Son of the platinum couple, Chike Onyemenem (SAN) said the family was happy for their nonagenarian parents.

“We feel extremely happy, I am the last child of the marriage, and we give God the glory that these our parent who met at ages 24 and 26 in 1951 have been married for 70 good years in good health and in strength.

“70 years of marriage is a rare thing.

Like my mother always say, she said it at the 60th anniversary, that marriage is not a bed of roses, that even if it is a bed of roses, that roses have thorns.

“From childhood we have learnt from our parents that the only way to success is to be united in prayers and to have a give and take relationship.

“My prayer for them is that God having blessed them and given them the grace to live for this long, that he will add more years of blessing and good health like He had always done, and here after eternal life for them,” Chike said.

